No. 1 MIDSIZE | Humility a central company value at Tetra Defense

Two weeks after an employee starts work at Tetra Defense, Scott Holewinski meets with them to check on how the onboarding went and to underscore the importance of a key company value — humility.

“We have an environment where people are comfortable asking questions and getting help,” said Holewinski, who was CEO at this year’s top-ranked midsize company. “You see it on our Slack feed. People are always raising their hand and asking questions all the time, and those are the things I like to see.”

The company, with 110 Madison employees, responds to cyber-attacks, helping businesses resume operations quickly, using digital forensics and applying proactive security. It is highly specialized work in a rapidly changing field, so being able to ask questions is important.

“You have to be able to ask, ‘Hey, has anyone seen this before?’ It’s not a sign that you don’t have enough knowledge, it’s just that you haven’t seen it before,” Holewinski added. “A lot of the work we do is collaborative by nature. It’s not an eight-month project, it’s a condensed couple of weeks.”

And, he models the same behavior in the workplace. “I spend the vast majority of my time, day in and day out, making sure that I’m setting the right example for my team in terms of how I want folks to treat each other.”

The company was acquired last month by Arctic Wolf, a security operations firm, but continues to operate in Madison. Holewinski became senior vice president and general manager of incident response in the new structure.

Communication and transparency are also valued at Tetra Defense, where Holewinski conducts a monthly town hall meeting with employees. A quarterly meeting is held to discuss company financials.

At the monthly meeting, Holewinski spotlights employees who were recognized for excellence by other employees on the Slack feed and reinforces the company’s mission.

In addition to a comprehensive benefits plan, Tetra Defense offers a stock option program, a $60 monthly virtual credit card for employees, a $100 monthly stipend for home internet service and $100 of Tetra Defense merchandise each year.