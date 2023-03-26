The mortgage industry was rocked by changing real estate markets and rising interest rates, but Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is meeting the challenge by supporting its employees with the knowledge and tactics to help them cope.

“When you work on commission and you see your market come to a screeching halt, the first and foremost thing is having empathy toward what’s happening,” said Julie Fry, Fairway’s chief human resources officer. “We’re going to get them through this time, knowing that we have their backs.”

Fairway has 277 employees at its Madison headquarters, more than 500 branches and over 8,000 employees nationwide. This year, the company was also the top large-company finisher in the Top Workplaces USA rankings.

The company’s representatives have weekly calls arranged by through its coaching division providing tips and tactics to help them share best practices and find out what’s working across the country.

“We bring in folks that give factual information and teach us how to navigate through these tough times,” she said. “We appreciate that there is some anxiety but, despite that, people are very upbeat.”

That information sharing, positivity and company dialogue is valued by employees who took the Top Workplaces survey.

“I really appreciate the fact that Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation adjusts to the changes in the market so that employees are allowed to grow in the company,” one said.

Another employee added: “I love that we are always on the move, never stagnant. We are receiving support as we shift in these unique market conditions.”

This is a fifth straight year that Fairway has been recognized by Top Workplaces, and it continues to innovate. It has established employee resource groups created to serve women’s empowerment, LGBTQ+ issues, veterans, family issues, retirement planning and multicultural communities.

The company has also a new unit in its human resources area to focus on diversity and inclusion.