Agrace, which provides care and support to people who are aging, seriously ill, dying or grieving, provides a workplace driven by values and respect for employee needs.

“I’m thankful every day that there are an awful lot of healthcare people that find this to be their calling. It just really resonates with them,” said Lynne Sexten, Agrace’s CEO. “Patients and their families are often in crisis. It’s scary, and we have nearly 900 people who are experts at it, helping guide them.”

To support employees who are dispersed at a variety of different locations, Sexten said she holds many listening sessions and takes the feedback to heart.

“We’ve gotten really good about going to employees where they are to make these conversations easy and convenient,” she said. “We get really good input, and purposefully go back and tell them what we implemented because of their great suggestions.”

Agrace, this year’s top-performing large organization, has also invested in hiring top-notch managers to ensure a strong workplace.

“The No. 1 reason people leave an organization is because of their managers,” Sexten said. “We continue making those managers the best mentors and coaches and content experts and good communicators that we can, so that they’re a real resource and not someone seen as an antagonist.”

The nonprofit, community supported organization fosters a culture of inclusion and empathetic connections. It commits to a living wage for benefit-eligible employees — those who work at least 28 hours a week.

Agrace also has an Advancing Inclusion and Equity Committee made up of clinical and non-clinical staff that challenges leadership to think differently about workflows, accessibility, marketing and pushes diversity and inclusion efforts ahead.

“We want to attract an employee base that looks and feels just like the community,” Sexten said. “We want to have a welcoming environment where everyone feels safe and where they can be their authentic selves.”