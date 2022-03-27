No. 1 LARGE | Humility baked into Fairway’s fast-paced work life

Through its growth in challenging times, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation has clung to its people-first approach, stressing humility and customer service.

Competing against online mortgage providers, Fairway uses those values to remain a leader in the field and engage its nearly 10,000 employees – including 323 at the company headquarters in Madison.

“If we take care of our employees, we know that in turn that they are going to take care of our borrowers who are going to consider Fairway a lifetime partner,” said Julie Fry, Fairway’s chief human resources officer. “We can do anything, if we get the culture right.”

Fairway embarked on a growth trajectory in 2013 that saw its loan volumes rise from $6.2 billion to more than $71 billion in 2021. Emphasizing the importance of the firm’s core values has kept workplace culture on track as it grows.

Those values include fostering knowledge, speed to respond, seeking out wise counsel and employing consistent, honest communication, along with others.

“It comes down to staying balanced and treating people nicely. … We manage to our values,” Fry said. “We’re looking for employees who are hungry to learn, hungry to serve. And, they’re humble.”

When the pandemic broke out, Fairway offered to buy each employee with at least one year of service an exercise machine. Fairway invested $21 million in that program, which ended last December. It also offers a popular employee stock ownership plan, Fry said.

The company also uses digital platforms to train managers and is developing its own customized leadership academy. “That’s going to be tailored to Fairway and how we hire people into the company, how we develop and nurture people and retain them all the way through retirement,” she said.

Fairway is also involved in the community, sponsoring the American Warrior Initiative, a group that last year donated 101 service dogs to wounded veterans nationwide. And, through its Fairway Cares program, which provides care packages for children at local hospitals and those dealing with serious illness.