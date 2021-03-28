NO. 1 LARGE | Employee engagement begins with values at UW Credit Union

At UW Credit Union, the underpinning of a strong organizational culture lies in embracing its core values and using them to serve credit union members.

“Those values include acting in the members’ best interest, respecting people, valuing teamwork, delivering quality and fostering continuous learning,” said Pam Peterson, senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

“We frequently hear from employees that they can be themselves here because their personal values align directly with the organization’s values,” Peterson added. “We work hard to be really supportive and transparent in our communication, with the goal of having a very inclusive environment.”

This year’s top-ranked large organization, with about 590 Madison-area employees, has made diversity a priority during the past few years. It added a vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion to help fashion hiring practices, interact with members, provide training and development, and work with community-based giving.

UW Credit Union leaders have undergone about 40 hours of diversity training, employees have also gone through training, and UW Credit Union plans to train all employees on implicit bias, privilege, and how power and emotions play into diversity and equity.