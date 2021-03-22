Nikki Conklin: I'll prioritize affordable housing, equity, justice and safety in District 9

Like the constituents I’m hearing from, I'm extremely concerned about the increased amount of violence hitting too close to home. Shortly after I began my run for office, my own car was hit in a random act of gun violence. I will take immediate action to address the root causes to make our community safer. We have had the same alder for the last 20 years and our community is not getting safer. We need to focus on public safety by increasing programs like Focused Interruption. They mentor youth to stop retaliatory shootings and to help break the cycle of violence.

One of the main reasons I'm running for office is because I know that a healthy community equals a safer community. I have positive relationships with officers and am not advocating to get rid of the police. What I am advocating for is sending the right professional to the right job. When someone is having a mental health crisis I believe a mental health responder is the best person to respond. In Eugene, Oregon, their CAHOOTs program diverts 24,000 calls in a year, which is 20% of the city’s 911 calls, to mental health responders, and has needed police backup in less than 1% of the calls. The program has been replicated and has shown to be a huge success saving taxpayers an average of $8 million public safety dollars per year in Eugene alone. We are planning to pilot it here in Dane County and I look forward to the better outcomes we will see. Healthy communities equal safe communities. Community building, meeting people's basic needs and combating climate change will make us all safer.