 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nicolar Rivera, sr., Stoughton
0 Comments

Nicolar Rivera, sr., Stoughton

  • 0
WIAA state wrestling: Stoughton's Nicolar Rivera and Kaukauna's Jager Eisch (copy)

Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera, top.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Rivera finished second at 132 pounds at the 2021 Division 1 state meet. He was the state champion at 106 pounds in 2019 and at 120 pounds in 2020. Rivera entered this season 121-2 with 63 falls and 285 takedowns after finishing 13-2 last season during a schedule limited by COVID-19.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set goals for personal growth and development

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics