Nicki Vander Meulen: I'll secure a fighting chance for every person

After living in downtown Madison for more than 20 years and representing you on the Madison Metropolitan School Board for three years, I see the strides we’ve taken and the persistent challenges we face in this community: enduring racial and economic injustice, lack of support for our schools and the UW System, a shortage of affordable housing, threats to our environment. To tackle the challenges we face, we need representatives who’ve faced those issues themselves. As an attorney with disabilities, my personal and professional experiences have prepared me to craft progressive solutions to the challenges we face.
As a person with disabilities, I know how important it will be for me to advocate for individuals with disabilities in the Legislature. As a school board member, I know the challenges our schools are facing, and I will be an effective advocate for our teachers, staff, students and families. As a juvenile defense attorney, I see the inequities in our criminal justice system firsthand, and am prepared to draft bills legalizing marijuana, expunging non-violent drug convictions, reform the police and fire commission and get rid of the sub-minimum wage.
Working as a criminal defense attorney the last 16 years, I have seen firsthand how broken our criminal justice system is and how urgently it needs reform. Just 6% of Wisconsin’s population is Black, but our prison system is 38% Black. This discrepancy is indicative of the gross inequalities pervasive in our society, and, particularly, the systemic injustice that characterizes policing across the state.
In the Legislature, I will support legislation that reduces incarceration and expands educational and treatment opportunities for prisoners, while fighting against increased funding for the carceral apparatus. Reducing incarceration should begin with the legalization of marijuana, the release of those incarcerated for marijuana-related offenses, and the expungement of their records. To build a better justice system we must also end the cash bail system, guarantee legal representation for civil cases, and close Lincoln Hills.
The murder of George Floyd and the protests that have followed have also highlighted another glaring insufficiency in our justice system — policing. In my law practice I have seen how sorely we need a massive overhaul in policing — both in Madison and across the state — and I have released a 10-point plan for reform. In the Legislature, I will work to establish an independent state agency responsible for investigating all instances of police abuse and misconduct, fight to revoke grant funding for local law enforcement agencies that acquire or utilize military-style policing equipment and remove such equipment from our state law enforcement supply stocks, and prohibit state and local agencies from hiring officers with a history of misconduct or abuse in other agencies. I will also support legislation that creates criminal statutes specific to police behavior.
Another area in which our state badly needs to improve is in funding our public school system. A majority of our students attend public schools in Wisconsin, yet public school systems across the state are facing massive shortfalls. This is the direct result of Republican programs that have wasted a billion dollars on voucher schools that have discriminated against individuals with disabilities, people of color, and the poor. Public money must be used to fund public schools. Voucher schools can no longer be allowed to cherry-pick their students or force students away their IDEA rights in order to attend school. In the Legislature I will continue to do what I have done on the school board — consistently advocate for public money to go to public schools.
Our state also faces a staggering achievement gap in our schools, one that has seen Black, brown, Indigenous, and disabled students left behind. This is unacceptable. We are failing our BIPOC students by failing to provide them with an equitable education, and by not providing them the resources they need to thrive. In the legislature, I will legislation to repair the funding gap and make hiring and retaining of Black and brown teachers a priority. I will also work to remove revenue caps, fully fund special education, and make sure the materials we use to teach students are culturally literate, relevant to students, and historically accurate.
The COVID-19 crisis has only highlighted the stark challenges we face, especially when it comes to building an economy that benefits working families. As we craft a statewide recovery from the crisis I will support policies that put workers first and better serve the renters of our district. During the crisis this means providing rent, mortgage, and debt relief for those who’ve suffered financially, providing grants to help small businesses and non-profits get back on their feet, and ensuring that health care workers have the support and equipment they need. In the long run larger changes are required, such as raising the minimum wage, expanding affordable housing, and implementing a BadgerCare for All public option.
As a person with disabilities, I have been told my whole life what I can’t do. In elementary school, I was told I was uneducable, but I was fortunate enough to have a family that could afford to fight for me to obtain an education. After graduating from law school, I was passed over by 300 firms after disclosing my disabilities. When I started my own firm handling juvenile and mental health cases I was told I couldn’t succeed, but, more than 15 years later, I still handle juvenile and mental health cases as a solo practitioner. Three years ago, you gave me the honor of serving as the first openly Autistic individual on a school board in the nation. Today, I’m asking for your support breaking another barrier. My experiences have taught me never to back down from a righteous fight, and never to give up in pursuing what’s right. I’ll bring these values to the Assembly to win what our communities deserve: a fighting chance for every person.
Nicki Vander Meulen is an attorney, disability rights advocate, school board member and candidate for the 76th Assembly District.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!