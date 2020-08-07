Nicki Vander Meulen: I'll secure a fighting chance for every person

Our state also faces a staggering achievement gap in our schools, one that has seen Black, brown, Indigenous, and disabled students left behind. This is unacceptable. We are failing our BIPOC students by failing to provide them with an equitable education, and by not providing them the resources they need to thrive. In the legislature, I will legislation to repair the funding gap and make hiring and retaining of Black and brown teachers a priority. I will also work to remove revenue caps, fully fund special education, and make sure the materials we use to teach students are culturally literate, relevant to students, and historically accurate.

The COVID-19 crisis has only highlighted the stark challenges we face, especially when it comes to building an economy that benefits working families. As we craft a statewide recovery from the crisis I will support policies that put workers first and better serve the renters of our district. During the crisis this means providing rent, mortgage, and debt relief for those who’ve suffered financially, providing grants to help small businesses and non-profits get back on their feet, and ensuring that health care workers have the support and equipment they need. In the long run larger changes are required, such as raising the minimum wage, expanding affordable housing, and implementing a BadgerCare for All public option.