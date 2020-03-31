Nicki Vander Meulen: I will fight to improve outcomes for marginalized students

I’m a juvenile attorney running for reelection to the Madison Metropolitan School Board, Seat 7. I’ve spent my life fighting to make public education more equitable and inclusive for children, because as a child my parents had to sue to get me those same opportunities. I have Asperger’s and cerebral palsy, and at the age of five I was told I was uneducable and should be institutionalized. I fought to get the public education I deserved and went on to graduate from UW-Madison Law School. I applied to over 300 law firms disclosing my disabilities, but no one would hire me. Instead, I opened my own practice and took the cases that meant the most to me — juvenile criminal defense and mental health overflow. This allowed me to advocate for children and adults with unique needs. In my practice, I kept seeing kids with disabilities being unfairly treated in the school system. I had clients who had been suspended, expelled, and been frequent targets of seclusion and restraint. I decided to run for school board to fight for these kids.