Nicki Vander Meulen: I will fight to improve outcomes for marginalized students

I’m a juvenile attorney running for reelection to the Madison Metropolitan School Board, Seat 7. I’ve spent my life fighting to make public education more equitable and inclusive for children, because as a child my parents had to sue to get me those same opportunities. I have Asperger’s and cerebral palsy, and at the age of five I was told I was uneducable and should be institutionalized. I fought to get the public education I deserved and went on to graduate from UW-Madison Law School. I applied to over 300 law firms disclosing my disabilities, but no one would hire me. Instead, I opened my own practice and took the cases that meant the most to me — juvenile criminal defense and mental health overflow. This allowed me to advocate for children and adults with unique needs. In my practice, I kept seeing kids with disabilities being unfairly treated in the school system. I had clients who had been suspended, expelled, and been frequent targets of seclusion and restraint. I decided to run for school board to fight for these kids.
When I was elected in 2017, I became the first openly autistic school board member in the United States. In my first term on the board, I’ve visited every school in the district and prioritized our community’s needs: obtaining cost of living raises for teachers, working to curtail the use of seclusion and restraint, passing increases in special education funding, and opposing the use of public funds for private schools. I want to continue to work to make MMSD more inclusive, reduce racial disparities, and improve outcomes for all marginalized communities.
MMSD has a large achievement gap. MMSD must fight to get smaller class sizes so we can truly differentiate instruction to meet the needs of every student. We must also provide more support for students and parents to help them succeed. This means expanding access to tutors and after school programs such as Simpsons Street Free Press. This is why I championed keeping Simpson Street Free Press fully funded and expanded during my first term in office. MMSD also needs to look at how we identify advanced learners. We don’t just need students of color, individuals with disabilities, and traditionally underserved groups in advanced learning programs. We have to make sure we’re preparing these students to take these classes.
MMSD needs to start focusing back on the basics. In grades 3-8, only 34.8% of students are proficient or advanced in English and only 38.2% in math. MMSD also has a serious problem with teaching retention and teacher morale. We need to create policy and place funds for programs that teachers know work. It is time for us to create two new task forces: one for reading and one for math. The task forces should bring together teachers, community members, administrators, school board members, and students to critically examine the approaches currently being taken in our classrooms.
MMSD needs to start showing we value teachers by starting each new budget cycle with cost of living adjustments before moving on to other priorities. Teachers need guaranteed paid prep time. We have to budget for and support more Special Education Assistants (SEAs). This includes not only hiring more SEAs, but also looking at the ratio of their professional development time to student time.
I am the only candidate in this race who has gone to every school, has experience reaching out and working with families and teachers around this district, and has a proven track record of fighting for our district. This is why I have the endorsements of Madison Teachers, Inc., South Central Federation of Labor, the AFL-CIO, AFSCME People PAC, the Building Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin, the Dane County Democratic Party, and many elected officials around the district. Help me keep fighting for you by voting for Nicki Vander Meulen on April 7.
Nicki Vander Meulen, the incumbent, is a candidate for Madison School Board Seat 7.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!