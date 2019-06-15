Nick Herbig

Herbig ranks in the top 300 nationally by every major recruiting site and stands as the No. 16 outside linebacker according to 247sports’ composite.
Heading to Madison from St. Louis High in Honolulu, Hawaii, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Herbig chose the Badgers over reported offers from Oklahoma, USC, Washington, Stanford, UCLA, Cal, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kansas State and others.
Herbig’s older brother, Nate, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles this year after a productive career as a guard at Stanford.