 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nick Chirafisi, jr., Middleton
0 Comments

Nick Chirafisi, jr., Middleton

  • 0
WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming and diving meet (copy)

Middleton's Nick Chirafisi.

As a sophomore, Chirafisi won the 200 freestyle (1:39.83) and placed fifth in the 500 freestyle (4:41.17) to help Middleton finish 10th at the Division 1 state meet. He is ranked as the fourth-best class of 2023 swimmer in Wisconsin and 157th nationally. Fellow junior Jack Madoch (eighth in state, 282nd nationally) is Middleton’s other key freestyle specialist. He placed eighth in the 100 freestyle (:46.96) at states.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics