Patrick Kane scored three goals for his first hat trick of the season, and the host Chicago Blackhawks stopped a four-game slide by topping the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Sunday night.

Brandon Saad and David Kampf also scored for Chicago, which was coming off a heartbreaking loss at St. Louis. The last-place Blackhawks had dropped seven of nine overall.

Kevin Fiala scored twice for Minnesota in the opener of a three-game trip. Eric Staal also scored, and Madison native Ryan Suter had three assists.

The game was tied at 3 in the third period when Saad muscled his way to his 11th goal of the season. The rugged forward was grappling with Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba in front when he managed to tip Connor Murphy’s shot from the right point past Kaapo Kahkonen with 6:17 left.

Kane then added an empty-netter with 1:03 left, completing his sixth career regular-season hat trick. He has a team-high 18 goals.

Kane also scored Saturday night, helping the Blackhawks open a 3-0 lead in the third at St. Louis. But the Stanley Cup champions roared back for a 4-3 victory.

The Wild, who beat Philadelphia 4-1 on Saturday night, dropped to 10-2-4 in their past 16 games.

Jets 7, Flyers 3