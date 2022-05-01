NFL Draft: Packers take 4 players in seventh and final round

GREEN BAY — With an eye on special teams — and having seen his predecessors find a diamond-in-the-rough player or two in past years — Brian Gutekunst closed out his fifth draft as the Green Bay Packers’ general manager with four seventh-round picks.

He began at No. 228 with Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter, who started 41 of 52 games for the Yellow Jackets over five years and finished his college career with 223 tackles, six tackles for loss and four interceptions.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Carpenter, who turns 24 in December, wasn’t invited to the NFL scouting combine but posted a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time at his pro day and came to visit the Packers as one of the team’s allotted 30 pre-draft visits. During that visit, Carpenter met with defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

He’s a bit of a ‘tweener — bigger than a typical safety, smaller than a typical inside linebacker — but might be the kind of special teams-focused pick Gutekunst was looking for in the final round.

“My draft grade was kind of all over the place. So it was a long wait,” Carpenter admitted. “I was actually crying before the Packers called me, just praying. Just coming where I came from … I’m just real thankful for the opportunity.

“Meeting with the Packers, their defensive coordinator, he spoke very highly of me. He saw me as a guy who can play multiple positions. This was a fit for me from the jump, and I’m just glad it all worked out.”

The Packers followed at No. 234 with Miami (Fla.) defensive tackle Johnathan Ford, a 6-5, 301-pound space-eater who flashed during his five seasons for the Hurricanes but struggled to find consistency. He finished his career with 60 tackles in 50 career games (30 starts) while recording eight tackles for loss and three sacks.

“Doing five years in school, being able to mature and become a man before I come into a man’s league (helps),” said Ford, who grew up with Packers defensive lineman T.J. Slaton and played in college with Packers outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin.

At No. 249, the Packers added the third offensive lineman of the draft, taking Penn State tackle Rasheed Walker. The 6-5, 313-pound Walker, who turned 22 in February, was the Nittany Lions’ starting left tackle for the last three seasons (32 starts) and projected by many to go much earlier than the final round.

“I’m just happy for this opportunity. I’m going to take full advantage of it,” Walker said. “I don’t know (why I dropped). That’s the least of my worries right now.”

The Packers closed the draft by taking Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure at No. 258.

The 6-1, 191-pound Toure, who turned 24 in March, spent five years at Montana, including a redshirt year and the 2020 season, which was postponed because of COVID-19. After graduating, he entered the transfer portal in November 2020 and landed at Nebraska, where he caught 46 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns for the Huskers.

Toure wound up leading the team in receiving, leading the Big Ten in yards per catch and tied a school record with five 100-yard receiving games even though he only started nine games.