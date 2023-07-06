The Woodman's grocery store on Madison's East Side is undergoing a $4 million remodeling project that is temporarily shutting down the deli counter and displacing its meat department.

Clint Woodman, president of Woodman's Food Markets, called the project complex.

He said the goal is to expand the number of grocery items the store carries and add to its natural and organic aisle.

The store at 3817 Milwaukee St. will get a new meat department and deli and the ceiling will be raised in the produce department, he said.

The project started in March, and Woodman said it should be done by the end of the year. He said the store will get a new front end and décor throughout.

For now, all the meat cases, about 30 of them, have been moved into the produce area, he said.

Woodman said the retail area is being expanded with the meat department getting pushed back into former warehouse space.

The idea is to add an additional aisle on the other side of the store for more natural and organic foods. To do that, every aisle will need to be moved, Woodman said.

The Janesville-based company has 19 stores, with 13 in Wisconsin and six in Illinois.

Woodman said most Woodman's stores have 2 1/2 aisles of natural and organic foods and Madison East has just one.

The store is about 230,000 square feet with 65% to 70% of it retail floor and the rest of it warehouse, Woodman said.

The deli counter is closed during the remodeling with deli items getting packaged and made available for purchase from cases in the produce area.

The roof is also being repaired. Woodman said the original East Side store was about 75,000 square feet and multiple expansions meant roofs that were at different levels and created issues during major rainfalls or snowstorms.

"So yeah, we're leveling off the roof and kind of combining the buildings better," he said.

Woodman's was founded in 1919 as a produce stand. In 1921, it became a 580-square-foot grocery store in Janesville. The store expanded over the years and in the early 70s, a Woodman's opened in neighboring Beloit.

In 1975, Woodman's became the first grocery store in Wisconsin to start using UPC scanners.

The Madison East store opened in 1979, and owner Phil Woodman, Clint's father, created an employee stock trust to give employees ownership in the company. In 1984, a second Madison store opened, this one on the West Side.

It was in the 1980s that the Janesville and Madison stores would be remodeled to the warehouse format they have today.

The Sun Prairie store opened in 2012.