Wisconsin Science Festival returns, offering more than 100 free activities

The Wisconsin Science Festival is taking over the state Thursday through Sunday, with 170 events in more than 30 counties, including Madison.
The activities, from interactive science experiments to conversations with prominent scientists on topics like psychedelics, Chilean astronomy and animal development, are happening both virtually and in-person.
Laura Heisler, program director at the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation and the Morgridge Institute for Research, said the festival is aimed at engaging those of all ages in science. The festival is “a way of having fun with science,” she said, and is especially targeted toward people who don’t often get the chance to interact with the field.
“Getting to talk with scientists who look like you do and who can share their experiences is a hallmark of the festival,” Heisler said. “There aren’t that many opportunities for kids, and adults for that matter, to get to talk to scientists and share their passion.”
The lineup begins Thursday at 7 p.m. with one of the festival’s most popular events, titled “Big Ideas for Busy People.” The rapid-fire session of five-minute talks will be moderated by Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters & Science, at the Discovery Building. UW-Madison professors and researchers will focus on the role of evidence in scientific discoveries, answering the question, “How do we know what we know?”
Participants can also learn about “all things fungi” on Saturday afternoon, including the use of psychedelic mushrooms in medicine, brewing and cheesemaking, as well as how to identify different types of fungi.
According to Heisler, attendance at last year’s virtual festival increased by 30% despite constraints of the pandemic. Heisler said the event expanded to a wider audience of young people last fall, with more than 43,000 people across the state tuning in to the activities.
Sam Mulrooney, program manager for WARF, also worked to bring back Science on the Square, happening this Friday in collaboration with the Madison Night Market. Returning for its fourth year, Science on the Square facilitates science activities while also supporting local businesses and vendors.
To Mulrooney, the collaboration is one of the most inspiring parts of the festival.
“Science is everywhere, and the Night Market in downtown Madison is the perfect place to showcase it,” he said. “Meeting people where they are and highlighting the science and art that happens all around us is what makes this event so unique and accessible.”
The fair will conclude Sunday evening at the Discovery Building with “SoundWaves,” looking into New York City’s arts and science. The SoundWaves series combines scientific lectures with live, classical musical performances.
Through conversations with local experts in music, transportation, civil engineering, political science and environmental studies, participants will learn how New York City sustains itself, as well as what it’s like to be a musician in the nation’s cultural capital.
UW-Madison’s interdisciplinary artist-in-residence Arun Luthra will perform jazz music starting at 4:00 p.m. as part of the festival’s finale.
