What do UW-Madison students want in the next chancellor?

When junior Adam Degler heard the news of Chancellor Rebecca Blank’s departure from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he thought back to the time she sent him a handwritten holiday card.
One winter night, Degler and his roommates thought it’d be funny to leave their Christmas card at Olin House, the chancellor’s residence. After egging each other on, they slipped the card under the door and ran away. Two weeks later, a pleasant surprise arrived in their mailbox: a personalized greeting from Blank and her husband.
Next summer, Blank will take on a new role as president of Northwestern University, and a new leader will eventually take the reins at UW-Madison. While students on campus had mixed reactions to this week's announcement, ranging from excitement to disinterest, some shared personal memories of Blank. Many also felt hopeful about the change.
“I’d like to see a diverse person,” said Jayda Woods, a freshman student, on who should be the next in charge. “Just a good person with good leadership skills.”
Sourish Kundu, a junior computer science and economics major, also said he hopes the incoming chancellor will “look at issues from a student’s perspective,” prioritizing diversity, equity and affordability.
“I feel like when you become an adult, you almost forget what it’s like to be a college student,” he said. “Your perspective changes — sometimes for the worse. But given that the chancellor’s policies and recommendations directly affect college students, I would want them to think about how these policies not just affect finances but also how they affect students who call this university their school.”
Another freshman, Miguel O’Neill, added that the hire should be someone who knows what’s happening around campus, preferably someone who has lived and worked in Madison.
“But bringing in a new person wouldn’t be bad either,” he added. “Change is good."
Still, among 15 students interviewed on campus, all of them expressed confusion on the actual role of the chancellor.
“I know some of the actions she does, but I don't know exactly what her power is and what she's influencing,” said freshman Jadin Baillie.
He said the new chancellor should have an additional level of transparency and focus on communicating major changes to students ahead of time.
“A lot of the time, they come out with these large and sweeping decisions out of nowhere,” he said. “This obviously took a lot of deliberation, but us not being able to see who was consulted and what went into that decision creates a level of opacity between the students and the administration.”
Blank addressed this lack of understanding in a January blog post, saying, “I am frequently asked what a typical day for a chancellor looks like.”
“For those both inside and outside the university, figuring out how decisions are made — and the role of the Chancellor — isn’t easy,” she wrote. “In short, we are a highly complex place and decision-making power is necessarily dispersed throughout the organization.”
Blank lies at the top of the executive chain, overseeing seven vice chancellors. She described her most important role as developing a vision and strategy to preserve the university’s “teaching and learning, scholarship, and service to the state, nation and the world.” The job entails dealing with students, staff, faculty and alumni to come up with a long-term plan for UW-Madison.
As chancellor, Blank is also the public face of the university. She takes part in campus celebrations, encourages alumni to make donations and talks with key political leaders in the state to advocate for priorities specific to UW-Madison.
Freshman Nettie Dellheim described Blank as an “icon,” though she admitted she doesn’t know much else about her.
“I knew about her just because she’s kind of a weird person,” she said, laughing. “Maintaining that eccentric personality” and having another icon will be essential in filling the position, O’Neill said.
Though Blank is a prominent figure, she’s often busy managing her other duties outside of the campus, too.
“This public outward-facing role requires a great deal of time, preparation and (typically) travel,” Blank wrote. “It’s where I spend much of my time and it’s why my schedule is often full.”
As a result, several first-year students interviewed said they haven’t seen the chancellor around campus since the beginning of the school year, when she gave remarks at the school’s annual convocation. O’Neill and Dellheim, who became friends at the event, agreed the next leader should be more interactive with students and remain attuned to their needs.
Others paid respects to Blank and her time serving UW-Madison, commending her for her thick skin and ability to lead through hardship. Many referenced her approach in keeping students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. They all appreciated the testing and mask requirements, but some took issue that the protocol wasn’t strict enough.
Degler, the industrial engineering student who gave Blank the holiday card, was especially ecstatic that athletics were back in person. He said it’ll be difficult to find someone as willing to take the heat as Blank was.
“I have a lot of sympathy for the chancellor position actually,” he said, describing the position as someone who needs to be a martyr. “No matter what you do, people aren't going to like you. Blank acted as that figure.”
“We have to have a person who's going to stand as the face of the university and just take it,” he added. “No one's going to be happy with you and your job. But somebody has to do it.”
Though Degler said he didn’t agree on all of Blank’s initiatives, he thought she did a good job overall during his time at the university.
“Maybe I'm biased because I have her Christmas card,” he said.
Degler held onto the note, and next winter, he said he and his roommates are planning on sending another card to the chancellor before she heads off to become a Northwestern Wildcat.
