What do UW-Madison students want in the next chancellor?

Degler, the industrial engineering student who gave Blank the holiday card, was especially ecstatic that athletics were back in person. He said it’ll be difficult to find someone as willing to take the heat as Blank was.

“I have a lot of sympathy for the chancellor position actually,” he said, describing the position as someone who needs to be a martyr. “No matter what you do, people aren't going to like you. Blank acted as that figure.”

“We have to have a person who's going to stand as the face of the university and just take it,” he added. “No one's going to be happy with you and your job. But somebody has to do it.”

Though Degler said he didn’t agree on all of Blank’s initiatives, he thought she did a good job overall during his time at the university.

“Maybe I'm biased because I have her Christmas card,” he said.

Degler held onto the note, and next winter, he said he and his roommates are planning on sending another card to the chancellor before she heads off to become a Northwestern Wildcat.

