Watch sheriff's update on missing girl Jayme Closs found alive in northern Wisconsin

Investigators are expected to explain how they located a Wisconsin teenager missing for three months alive and took a suspect into custody. CBS News is livestreaming the event beginning at 10 a.m. central.

Authorities say 13-year-old Jayme Closs, missing since her parents' October murders, was found Thursday afternoon in the Town of Gordon in Douglas County, Wisconsin.A suspect was apprehended minutes later. Jayme was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Jayme had been missing since Oct. 15, when police discovered someone had broken into her family's home in Barron, killed her parents and apparently abducted her. The Town of Gordon, where she was found, is about an hour's drive north of Barron.