UW study finds fasting benefits mice, could similarly boost human health

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have found fasting can be helpful in mice to reprogram metabolism — leading to health benefits like lower weight and longer lifespans — supporting the idea that fasting can boost health in people.
The new study shows long-term calorie restriction alone isn’t enough to boost well-being, contrary to what previous researchers have assumed. It revealed fasting is beneficial for the body, and that “health is controlled by when and what we eat, not just how much.”
Using mice as test subjects, researchers at UW-Madison’s School of Medicine and Public Health discovered that fasting, in conjunction with eating less, can reduce frailty in old age and extend the lifespan of mice. According to the study, fasting on its own can also improve blood sugar and liver metabolism.
Professor Dudley Lamming and graduate student Heidi Pak published these results Monday. To their surprise, mice that ate fewer calories yet never fasted died younger than mice that ate as much as they wanted, indicating calorie restriction alone may be harmful.
Pak and Lamming conducted the study after realizing previous research unintentionally combined calorie restrictions with long fasts, like giving food to animals just once a day. That made it difficult to distinguish the effects from one another.
“This overlap of treatment — both reducing calories and imposing a fast — was something that everybody saw, but it wasn’t always obvious that it had biological significance,” Lamming said in a news release. “It’s only been in the past few years that people started getting interested in this issue.”
To separate these elements, Lamming’s group offered mice four diets. They gave one group access to as much food as they wanted, while another ate a full amount but in a short period of time. The latter entailed a long daily fast without reducing calories.
Among the other two groups, researchers gave mice 30% fewer calories either once a day or in increments throughout the entire day. This differs from most studies of calorie restriction, considering a portion of the mice had long daily fasts and others ate the same amount of calories but never fasted.
“It turned out that many of the benefits originally ascribed to calorie restriction alone — better blood sugar control, healthier use of fat for energy, protection from frailty in old age and longer lifespans — all required fasting as well,” the study found.
However, mice who ate fewer calories without fasting didn’t see the positive changes as much as those who fasted.
Fasting by itself, without reducing one’s food intake, was “just as powerful as calorie restriction with fasting.” The group who used fasting alone improved insulin sensitivity, reprogramming metabolism to use fats as a source of energy. The fasting mice also showed signs of a healthier metabolism in their livers.
Those who ate fewer calories without fasting showed improvements in blood sugar control, but also died at an earlier age compared to those who used both calorie restriction and fasting. On average, mice that only ate less died about eight months earlier. The team also measured frailty through metrics like grip strength and coat condition.
“In addition to their shorter lifespans, these mice were worse in certain aspects of frailty, but better in others. So, on balance their frailty didn’t change much, but they didn't look as healthy,” Lamming said in a press release. “That was quite surprising.”
The primary studies were done in male mice, but the lab also found similar effects of fasting in female mice.
The research reveals how difficult diet studies are, even in a laboratory environment. The challenges are only further magnified when studying humans, the study said, “which simply can’t match the level of control possible in animal models.”
Lamming hopes the new study will enhance future work that focuses on how fasting improves human health.
“We need to know whether this fasting is required for people to see benefits,” Lamming said. “If fasting is the main driver of health, we should be studying drugs or diet interventions that mimic fasting rather than those that mimic fewer calories.”
