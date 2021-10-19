UW study finds fasting benefits mice, could similarly boost human health

Those who ate fewer calories without fasting showed improvements in blood sugar control, but also died at an earlier age compared to those who used both calorie restriction and fasting. On average, mice that only ate less died about eight months earlier. The team also measured frailty through metrics like grip strength and coat condition.

“In addition to their shorter lifespans, these mice were worse in certain aspects of frailty, but better in others. So, on balance their frailty didn’t change much, but they didn't look as healthy,” Lamming said in a press release. “That was quite surprising.”

The primary studies were done in male mice, but the lab also found similar effects of fasting in female mice.

The research reveals how difficult diet studies are, even in a laboratory environment. The challenges are only further magnified when studying humans, the study said, “which simply can’t match the level of control possible in animal models.”

Lamming hopes the new study will enhance future work that focuses on how fasting improves human health.

“We need to know whether this fasting is required for people to see benefits,” Lamming said. “If fasting is the main driver of health, we should be studying drugs or diet interventions that mimic fasting rather than those that mimic fewer calories.”

