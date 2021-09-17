UW-Madison to build $225M hub for Computer, Data & Information Sciences

A $225 million facility for the new School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences is coming soon to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the university announced Friday in a press conference.
Two buildings will be torn down to clear room for the 300,000 square-foot development, which will be located next to the Discovery Building at the corner of Charter and University Avenue. Designed to be the most sustainable campus building, with seven stories divided into research, learning and student “ecosystems,” CDIS is set to open in 2024.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank unveiled plans for the privately funded initiative, urging alumni and stakeholders to make an investment. The Morgridge family, longtime benefactors of UW-Madison, has committed $75 million. An additional $50 million will come from the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. The university is seeking to raise another $50 million, which the Morgridges have pledged to match.
CDIS founding director Tom Erickson, an expert in the tech industry, recalled his time at UW-Madison in the 1970s. Using “self-taught computer skills,” Erickson became the first freshman hired in the school’s engineering and computing lab.
Erickson needed a job so he could pay his tuition and living costs, so he stumbled into the basement of the engineering building, he said. “In those days, that's when computing types lived in the dark corners,” Erickson said.
“Today, with computer data, our society is making dreams come true for the next 45 years and beyond,” he added. “This school will be a lighthouse project in the state and in the region, driving innovation and economic development.”
Blank spoke to the growing STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields, noting that more than 2,000 students are majoring in computer science this year, making it the most popular major on campus. “It has grown by 800% in the last decade, and it continues to pick up steam,” she said.
The new center will be open to all students, regardless of their majors, as part of the university’s effort to foster multidisciplinary studies. “One of our first introductory classes aimed at non-majors last year enrolled students from 72 different majors,” Blank said. “That’s how important computing, data and information science is across the entire campus.”
Departments for computer sciences, statistics and information systems fall within the College of Letters and Science. This distinguishes UW-Madison from other universities, said L&S Dean Eric Wilcots.
CDIS will also offer flexible curricular pathways for students who want “basic literacy in these disciplines,” he said, referencing that many in CDIS are also taking classes in other fields.
In fact, 60% of data science students, the fastest-growing undergraduate major, are pursuing an additional major. “Some of them are even triple majors,” Wilcots said. “They are combining data and computing science with their other passions to be a well-rounded citizen going forward into the world.”
Blank added that a suite of new degrees and certificates will be rolled out “as quickly as we can to meet the extraordinary level of demand.”
Madison is already a growing hub for technology, according to The Brookings Institution. In its recent analysis examining “the extent, location and concentration” of artificial intelligence in U.S. metropolitan areas, Brookings listed Madison as one of 21 cities that spent significant federal dollars on AI research and development.
CDIS expects the development to bring more economic growth to the state, putting Madison on the map as an early tech adopter.
Slipping a CDIS-branded T-shirt atop his business clothes, John Morgridge, a 1955 UW-Madison graduate and former CEO of tech conglomerate Cisco Systems, said CDIS will continue to place the university at the forefront of innovation.
“I joined the information industry almost at its dawning,” he recalled. “Its growth has been revolutionary — not evolutionary. It has impacted every aspect of how we live, work, learn, and play.
“Today, thousands of students want and need a good taste of data science,” he added. “That is the role of this new department and school. UW-Madison has played a role in the revolution.”
Ironically, even this event wasn’t without technical difficulties. Remzi Arpaci-Dusseau, chair of UW-Madison’s computer sciences department, remarked on it when a video about the need for skills in technology began to cut in and out.
“As you can see, we still are working on technology,” Arpaci-Dusseau said. “One thing I teach my students in operating systems class is, if you remember nothing else about techniques to make computers better: reboot.”
