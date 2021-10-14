UW-Madison receives $20 million donation for new Letters & Science building

“This building will be one of the most heavily used academic buildings on campus,” he added. “We will have innovative instructional spaces to adapt to the needs of our instructors and support faculty and academic staff.”

Students will see updated classrooms, ranging from small seminar rooms to large lecture halls. The design will foster collaboration and interaction, according to a press release, consolidating programs from seven locations into one building.

The Levy family has a long history of giving to the school, and the donation comes in honor of the brothers’ late parents. At the media conference, Marv recalled their commitment to philanthropy. They especially valued the university’s Wisconsin Idea, the philosophy that encourages learning beyond the classroom.

“The word transformational is used quite a bit, but I think you can see that this will be transformational when you compare the existing situation with what will be coming here hopefully in 2025,” Marv said. “We knew from the start that we wanted to do this, that the need was there, so it wasn't hard to decide to support this project.”

