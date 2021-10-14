UW-Madison receives $20 million donation for new Letters & Science building

With significant financial support from Marv and Jeff Levy, two brothers and alumni at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the George L. Mosse Humanities building will soon be called Irving and Dorothy Levy Hall.
Though Marv graduated in 1968, a year before the humanities building opened, he and his brother recently took a tour of the 50-year-old space. They knew students needed a better learning environment as soon as they saw the aging seven-story structure and all of its ailments: water dripping down the walls, poor temperature regulation, the deteriorating concrete façade.
It was “one of those rare occasions when two siblings totally agreed,” Marv told the Cap Times, laughing.
In a press conference atop Bascom Hill, University of Wisconsin-Madison leaders announced the brothers would donate $20 million to build a new home for the College of Letters & Science at the corner of West Johnson and Park streets.
Construction is set to begin in 2023 and will finish in the fall of 2025. To make room for the 26,000 square-foot building, two residence halls, Susan B. Davis Hall and Zoe Bayliss Co-op, will be demolished.
According to a statement from UW-Madison, the building will cost $95 million, with $60 million coming from state funding. The university is looking to raise another $15 million from private donors.
“That's never an easy task and it's particularly challenging in the arts and humanities, where the benefits of this space are a little less tangible to some people than they are in engineering or business,” said Chancellor Rebecca Blank.
She pointed out that the current humanities space is becoming nonfunctional for students. The last time UW-Madison built a classroom building for the College of Letters & Science was decades ago — when there were 13,000 fewer undergraduates on campus, Blank said.
Alluding to the building’s brutalist design and confusing layout, Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters & Science, said the new five-story building aims to “inspire rather than intimidate, welcome rather than impede.”
The College of Letters & Science is already home to thousands of students, with 37 schools and academic departments. Faculty teach nearly two-thirds of all undergraduate credit hours, and the humanities building is one of the largest buildings on campus.
New classrooms are necessary to support the increase in undergraduate enrollment and to enhance student engagement, success and learning, Wilcots said.
“This building will be one of the most heavily used academic buildings on campus,” he added. “We will have innovative instructional spaces to adapt to the needs of our instructors and support faculty and academic staff.”
Students will see updated classrooms, ranging from small seminar rooms to large lecture halls. The design will foster collaboration and interaction, according to a press release, consolidating programs from seven locations into one building.
The Levy family has a long history of giving to the school, and the donation comes in honor of the brothers’ late parents. At the media conference, Marv recalled their commitment to philanthropy. They especially valued the university’s Wisconsin Idea, the philosophy that encourages learning beyond the classroom.
“The word transformational is used quite a bit, but I think you can see that this will be transformational when you compare the existing situation with what will be coming here hopefully in 2025,” Marv said. “We knew from the start that we wanted to do this, that the need was there, so it wasn't hard to decide to support this project.”
