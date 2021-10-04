UW-Madison enrollment numbers show growing, diversifying freshman class

This year, the University of Wisconsin-Madison is welcoming the largest and most racially diverse freshman class in the institution’s history.
According to fall 2021 enrollment data released last week, 8,500 freshmen are enrolled at UW-Madison this semester — a 16% increase compared to last fall’s freshmen. The class comes from a pool of 53,829 applicants, a record-setting number that has risen 17% over the past year. The university has nearly 48,000 students total attending this fall semester, up from 45,540 last year.
This growth comes despite enrollment declining in higher education throughout the state and nation, due in part to the pandemic and a stagnant number of high school graduates in Wisconsin. The university has also diversified its freshman class, on par with data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which show the nation and its college students are becoming more diverse.
Across the U.S, college enrollment for the high school graduating class of 2020 dropped by 6.8% from the previous year, an “unprecedented” decline, according to the educational nonprofit National Student Clearinghouse.
Recently released data from the state’s Department of Public Instruction show an even greater drop for Wisconsin students enrolling in college during the same time period, though postsecondary enrollment rates had been falling even before the pandemic.
Similar to peer institutions, UW-Madison is ushering in a freshman class that is “larger than anticipated,” the university said in a statement.
“As with so many things, COVID-19 introduced an unprecedented level of uncertainty during this admissions cycle,” said Derek Kindle, UW-Madison’s vice provost for enrollment management. “Although the pandemic continues to affect our students and families on multiple fronts, the demand for a UW-Madison education is stronger than ever as evidenced by this freshman class.”
“It is gratifying that even in these turbulent times, a UW–Madison education remains more popular than ever in Wisconsin and around the country and the world,” said UW-Madison provost Karl Scholz.
At UW-Madison, one in four freshmen are students of color — up from 23.2% the year prior.
The institution reported significant increases among Hispanic and biracial students, each rising by 34% compared to fall 2020. The class of 2025 also includes 22% more Asian students than last year, and those identifying as African American increased by 7%.
Representing 45 countries, just under 10% of freshmen are international students, increasing 2.5% since last fall.
The new group of first-years at UW-Madison also includes the most in-state residents in the past two decades, with programs offering Wisconsin residents financial incentives. The incoming Wisconsin students comprise almost half of the class, hailing from 71 of the state’s 72 counties. Together, first-years from Wisconsin and Minnesota amount to 55% of the university’s freshmen.
“This class of exceptional freshmen reflects both the high quality of our applicants and the high priority UW–Madison places on access and affordability for our Wisconsin resident students,” Scholz said.
Nearly 800 of the 3,859 in-state freshmen are taking advantage of Bucky’s Tuition Promise — another record high for UW-Madison. The program provides free tuition to Wisconsin residents with household incomes less than $60,000.
The UW-Madison freshmen class also has the most people in the school’s history taking advantage of federal Pell grants. Nearly 16% of UW-Madison freshmen from low-income backgrounds are receiving this type of financial aid.
While these numbers are promising for UW-Madison, other schools in the University of Wisconsin System are struggling to keep enrollment numbers up.
Based on “first day estimates,” the System saw a 1% decrease in overall fall enrollment across its 26 campuses compared to the year prior. Only three of the System’s 13 main universities experienced gains, including UW-Madison, UW-Green Bay and UW-Superior.
In a statement published Sept. 22, UW System interim president Tommy Thompson noted that freshmen and transfer students rose 4% at eight of the universities.
“These preliminary estimates reflect a number of factors,” Thompson said. “New freshmen and transfer students are up, thanks to our added recruitment tools coupled with the extraordinary work done by admissions and registrations staff.”
Still, among all undergraduates in the UW System, there are 4% less overall than last year’s students, something Thompson said has posed unique obstacles for the System.
“The last 18 months have been incredibly challenging, not only for our UW schools, but also at colleges of all types throughout the nation,” Thompson said. “With plentiful jobs and COVID-19 creating challenges, retaining students has been especially difficult for all of higher education.”
