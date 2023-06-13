To some, it might seem like the dream job: getting paid to taste cheese and pizza, and since its job posting went viral, the Wisconsin Center for Dairy Research has had about 135 people apply for five positions.

"Not that it's not a good job or anything, but I think sometimes people see us as fanciful," said Brandon Prochaska, the center's sensory coordinator.

"When people see us operate, they're kind of impressed with how intensive it is, how quickly we can evaluate things," he said.

The tasters might judge a number of different attributes of a pizza, he said. Not just does it taste good or bad, but everything from its appearance to how it stretches, flows and blisters.

Prochaska said tasters consider 15 to 20 attributes of a pizza. Sometimes they'll evaluate two pizzas at a time, one that's cooling down and another right out of the oven.

The center is looking to boost its pool of about 15 cheese testers and hire five more, he said.

The testers, who get paid $15 per hour for the part-time gig, could also possibly evaluate butter, milk, cheese powder and yogurt, Prochaska said.

"We pretty much cover just about any dairy product," he said. Ice cream tends to be the exception because UW-Madison's food science department has expertise in that area.

The application period opened June 2 and closes Jun 21. After that, the center will conduct interviews.

The posting says the center is looking for people "passionate about all types of foods, but especially cheese, pizza and other dairy products."

New hires will be trained to describe their sensory experience on the basis of appearance, texture, taste and aroma for research and product development, the post says.

Panelists should expect to be tasting up to 24 cheese samples and 12 pizzas a week along with other foods, the ad says. Tasters need to be available for up to three sessions a week with each session lasting about three hours.

Mark Johnson, a senior scientist at the center, said tasters spit out the cheese products after sampling them.

"You have to cleanse a palate basically between samples and if you swallow it, you're going to maybe regurgitate a little bit of that, plus you get full," he said.

Also, some of the samples simply aren't that good, Johnson said. He compared the tasting job to a cheese contest where the judges always spit their samples out without eating them.

Shelby Anderson, a spokesperson for the center, said so far the posting has gotten coverage from at least 15 media markets including Tampa, Florida; Chicago; Cleveland; and one in India. CNN and NBC have also covered it.

Prochaska said the center has 15 to 20 tasters on staff, but some are students who graduate, and sometimes external people leave for one reason or another.

The position has been posted three times before, but this is the first time there has been this level of interest, he said.

Prochaska said new hires aren't expected to be expert tasters or have had previous experience, they just need the right level of interest, the right attitude and availability. The center trains the tasters and gives them the skills they need to know.

"There are specialized scales and terminology that we use that people probably haven't been exposed to before, but they learn all of that as they go along," he said.

The training phase generally lasts about three months and once fully trained, the center starts using that data for its research and testing.

Prochaska loves training people to be tasters and also works as a tester himself.

"To get paid to taste stuff, to me that's the dream job," he said. "Things that taste as delicious as cheese and pizza, it's hard to turn that down."

