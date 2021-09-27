UW educators voice support for critical race theory as new bill seeks to ban it

This week, Wisconsin legislators will vote on a Republican bill that seeks to ban educators from teaching about systemic racism in public schools. A separate bill that would bar its teaching at University of Wisconsin System schools and state technical colleges still awaits a committee vote.
The bills come after Republicans nationwide have pushed to prohibit critical race theory in classrooms. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the state’s former superintendent of public instruction, is expected to veto the legislation.
In a Wednesday informational hearing for the Senate Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges, legislators listened to UW System faculty and administrators share their perspectives on the issue. Frank King Jr., a UW-Platteville ethnic studies professor and executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion; Javier Tapia, a professor of educational policy and community studies at UW-Milwaukee; and John Sumbrunnen, UW-Madison’s vice provost for teaching and learning, gave remarks.
Chris Rufo and Max Eden, two fellows at conservative think tanks Manhattan Institute and American Enterprise Institute, also testified.
The conservative fellows spoke out against critical race theory, saying it radicalizes students and imposes “ideological orthodoxy” onto teachers. In his remarks, Rufo said the theory divides people into “oppressor and oppressed categories based on race.”
Democratic lawmakers and those presenting on behalf of the UW System pushed back on their ideas, however.
King Jr. said the narrative around critical race theory has been distorted and used as propaganda. Many opponents lack the awareness to even define the concept, he said, urging the committee to understand its significance, rather than what is presented on social media.
He defined critical race theory as an “academic idea that analyzes racism as being tied to institutions, both historically and the present.” The topic — which he said analyzes how policy maintains structures benefiting the powerful — is typically taught in law schools and at the graduate level.
“Opponents are now shifting the narrative from CRT being a legal approach to this new boogeyman indoctrinating our youth to hate the United States and white children to abhor themselves,” King Jr. said, referencing Rufo’s and Eden’s warnings that critical race theory will cause white students to see themselves as inherently flawed.
In fact, King Jr. said evidence of this self-criticism — or of students learning critical race theory at all in classrooms — is lacking. After teaching for the past 15 years on ethnic studies, he “can truly say that CRT is not being taught at the undergraduate level.” Though the topics are advanced, he said students still seem to be interested in understanding them better.
“These opponents want to eliminate all narratives, other than a sanitized view of American history and contemporary society,” he added. “Using the term ‘critical race theory,’ legislators across the nation are seeking to ban any type of analysis of systemic racism.”
Tapia, the UW-Milwaukee professor, also said it’s now becoming more critical for students to have an awareness of other cultures. With the nation becoming more diverse, he said this kind of understanding is “as important as reading, writing, math and science,” in rebuttal to some opponents’ arguments that resources should be allocated to literacy rather than race education.
Sumbrunnen then shifted the conversation to academic freedom, saying the UW System “encourages instructors, like me, to create an atmosphere in and out of the classroom in which students can speak up and participate.”
“We work hard at UW-Madison to uphold the concept of free speech and we take seriously any allegations of bias or mistreatment for articulating an opinion,” he said. “Talking about race and racism, weighing up accounts of individual prejudice and systematic bias, or oppression, is hard work, and it is necessary work in our world.”
Despite the challenges, Sumbrunnen said UW-Madison is capable of putting in the effort and to pursue the “fearless sifting and winnowing of ideas until we get to the truth.”
Ahead of the meeting, state Sen. Lena Taylor and Rep. LaKeshia Myers, both Milwaukee Democrats, issued a joint statement, saying they didn’t appreciate “the addition of speakers like Chris Rufo, who has publicly inferred his desire to turn discussions of systemic racism into a salient political issue with a clear villain.”
“Translation,” Taylor said in the press release, “Black people who want an honest conversation and assessment of the impacts of slavery and their allies are the villain.”
She encouraged the committee to prioritize the truth, rather than listen to opponents who she thinks bastardize topics connected to race, diversity, inclusion and equity.
“The truth is difficult but it is also freeing,” Taylor said. “We can’t remain trapped in the denial that this country has made horrible mistakes on issues of race and we need to be honest about the lingering effects in many of our nation’s systems.”
