After eight years leading the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Chancellor Rebecca Blank is saying goodbye.

The university announced Monday morning that Blank will become the next president of Northwestern University starting in summer 2022, where she will make history as the institution’s first woman president. She will replace long-time president Morton Schapiro, who assumed leadership in 2009 and announced his departure from Northwestern in March.

In Blank’s near-decade of tenure at UW-Madison, she has accelerated the university’s research programs, achieved record-high graduation rates and developed scholarship programs catering to low-income students within the state. Her work has expanded the number of faculty and students, as well as put the campus’ finances back on track after the pandemic brought losses in revenue.

A unanimous pick from Northwestern’s board of trustees

While the announcement came as a surprise to Badgers, Blank has deep ties to the campus in Evanston, Illinois. Her daughter was born there and later attended Northwestern as a student. Before becoming chancellor of UW-Madison in 2013, Blank served as the first tenured woman in Northwestern’s economics department from 1989 to 1999, and also directed its Joint Center for Poverty Research.

Her exit is another big change for public higher education in Wisconsin, as the UW System continues its search to replace interim president Tommy Thompson, the former Republican governor.

“Leading UW–Madison and serving the people of Wisconsin has been an honor and a privilege,” Blank said in a press release. “It was always my goal to leave this university stronger than when I came and I believe that together we have achieved that. Now it’s time to let someone else step into leadership.”

According to a news release from Northwestern, the board of trustees unanimously recommended Blank to a 34-person search committee, which included directors, faculty, students, staff and alumni. They provided input through listening sessions and open forums with a “diverse set of candidates,” said Peter Barris, chair of the committee and a vice chair of Northwestern’s board of trustees.

“The committee found Chancellor Blank to be unparalleled and impressive in her power to articulate a comprehensive and unifying vision across Northwestern’s constituencies and inspire as a proven collaborative and bold leader,” he said.

The UW System Board of Regents, which consists of 18 members — all but two of whom are appointed by the state governor – has yet to announce its plans to search for the next UW-Madison chancellor. The board, alongside the System president and a committee of university members, will decide who is named successor.

Leading through political change and a pandemic

Gov. Tony Evers noted in a statement that Blank has been with the university through budget cuts and political strife. He suggested the next chancellor should be “a strong voice for investing in our kids, continuing UW-Madison’s legacy as a top-tier research institution, and the pursuit of the Wisconsin Idea,” the philosophy that encourages people to take their education beyond the boundaries of the classroom.

“As we work to ensure our state’s continued economic recovery, supporting higher education and our UW System — including our campus in Madison — must be a top priority,” he said.

During her time on campus, Blank — who previously served as an economics expert in three presidential administrations, including the elder Bush, Clinton and Obama presidencies — has prioritized community outreach and economic development, maintaining close relationships with city and state officials.

“The city of Madison considers the university a key partner in all that goes on in Madison, and we look forward to working closely with Chancellor Blank’s replacement,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in a press release.

In 2013, Blank arrived on campus just two years into then-Gov. Scott Walker’s tenure, seeing the university through millions of dollars in UW System budget cuts, including the largest state funding slash in the System’s history. Despite the effects of the pandemic, Blank told the Faculty Senate on Oct. 4 that the “university is in strong health and improving by almost every measure.”

“This university was in some real financial trouble when I arrived, and I worked very hard to put it on a stable financial grounding,” Blank told reporters in a media conference Monday afternoon, referencing that state funding for the institution hasn’t increased in her eight years on campus.

“Instead, we've been entrepreneurial and done a number of things to increase investment income, which we in turn have put into making sure that we provide access to students, to deepen our program, to strengthen quality and reputation of faculty — all the things that keep this university first-rate.”

Reflecting on her time as chancellor, Blank said the last six months of the 2020-2021 academic year were among some of the most challenging due to the pandemic. She said her third year on campus, when the state abolished its tenure statutes, was also tough.

“It caused an enormous amount of upset,” she recalled. “It was more of an existential threat to this university and its quality and functioning than the pandemic was. The pandemic was a big threat and took a lot more time to navigate because we suddenly had to turn into a public health institution, but I think we all knew we'd get through it.”

“The tenure debate was just a little bit harder, more fundamental,” Blank said.

Growth and setbacks throughout tenure

At Monday’s press conference, she said the university’s tuition promise programs are some of the initiatives she’s most proud of heading. Nearly 800 of the 3,859 in-state freshmen this year are taking advantage of Bucky’s Tuition Promise, which provides free tuition to Wisconsin residents with household incomes less than $60,000.

The four-year graduation rate for students at UW-Madison is at its highest ever, and the graduation gap between white and historically underrepresented students has narrowed by half in the last decade.

The number of freshmen of color at UW-Madison has also increased by nearly 25% since the last academic year. Those identifying as African American rose by 7%, while the university saw larger increases among biracial, Hispanic and Asian students.

Still, Blank has received backlash from students over issues of race, equity and inclusion throughout the years, including from UW-Madison’s BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Coalition.

“When you step into a new job — a move from a big public to a medium-sized private — there’ll be a learning curve,” Blank said. “I tried very hard here to do a shared leadership model. The faculty, staff and students are quite involved, they have strong opinions. They let us know about it, and I have tried to work through it and whenever possible with them, as we tried to move the university forward. I would hope to bring that to Northwestern as well.”

What’s next for Northwestern and UW?

At Northwestern University, president Schapiro has faced criticism from students, especially in regard to his handling of student activism and the hiring of Mike Polisky as athletic director.

Just nine days after Northwestern announced his promotion in May, Polisky — a named defendant in a federal sexual harassment lawsuit filed in February by a Northwestern cheerleader — resigned from his post amid an outcry of disapproval from students, faculty and staff.

“I haven't been on campus at Northwestern so I cannot address specific issues there and I certainly can't address the decisions that President Schapiro has been making,” Blank said to reporters, regarding how she’ll approach Northwestern students who may distrust the university’s leadership. “I would hope I'd come to campus and talk to students, talk to faculty, talk to staff, to figure out what the issues are and what are some of the things that we can do to move forward.”

The incoming UW-Madison chancellor will need to continue finding ways to generate revenue to make up for nonexistent state funding, Blank said. She described UW-Madison as “one of the most regulated institutions of any state university in the country,” saying there is a lack of moral authority and flexibility on a variety of issues that the next leader will need to address. Diversity and equity, she said, should also remain a top priority.

“In such a predominantly white state and a predominantly white community, the challenges of diversity in this community continue to be very real,” she said, “and that's just something that whoever is next in leadership, and across campus, people are going to have to keep working on that issue in a very steady and concentrated, focused way.”

Last Saturday, Blank and her husband Hanns Kuttner went to lunch at the Memorial Union Terrace, one of the spots she said she’ll miss most on campus.

Peering out at Lake Mendota, Kuttner said to Blank, “Evanston is a lovely place and Lake Michigan is lovely, but there really isn't another place anywhere on a college campus in the world that is quite as nice as the Terrace.”

“I think that’s true. I’ll miss that, I’ll miss game days,” she told reporters. “There’ll be other things that I discover in Evanston that I love — but this is a great university.”

Blank said she has enjoyed watching the city grow and expand throughout the years, becoming an “incredibly lively place” that’s more diverse and stronger than when she arrived.

“I think that's going to continue,” she said. “A lot of that is due to the presence of the university in this community and the young people in the state, who start businesses here and go to work here. I'm very bullish on the future of Madison.”

