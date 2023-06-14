A block of East Washington Avenue will be closed for much of Friday morning and afternoon as the city presses on with its reconstruction of Blair Street.

The westbound lanes of the road will be shut off to traffic at North Blair and North Franklin streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., said Hannah Mohelnitzky, a spokesperson for Madison's engineering division.

Vehicles going toward the State Capitol will be diverted onto South Blair Street. From there, motorists can either get back on East Washington Avenue via East Main Street or stay on East Wilson Street toward Downtown.

Traffic traveling away from the Capitol will not be impacted by the closure.

“This closure will allow the contractor to expedite concrete paving for both westbound lanes,” City Engineer Jim Wolfe said.

The sidewalk on the north side of East Washington will also be closed between Blount and Franklin streets.

The closure is part of the city's reconstruction of Blair Street between John Nolen Drive and East Washington.

The project has reworked the intersection of Blair, Williamson and Wilson streets with John Nolen, adding safety improvements, new pavement and pedestrian lighting.

The project will be finished this fall, the city has said.