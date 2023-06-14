A block of East Washington Avenue will be closed for much of Friday morning and afternoon as the city presses on with its reconstruction of Blair Street.
The westbound lanes of the road will be shut off to traffic at North Blair and North Franklin streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., said Hannah Mohelnitzky, a spokesperson for Madison's engineering division.
Vehicles going toward the State Capitol will be diverted onto South Blair Street. From there, motorists can either get back on East Washington Avenue via East Main Street or stay on East Wilson Street toward Downtown.
Traffic traveling away from the Capitol will not be impacted by the closure.
“This closure will allow the contractor to expedite concrete paving for both westbound lanes,” City Engineer Jim Wolfe said.
People are also reading…
The sidewalk on the north side of East Washington will also be closed between Blount and Franklin streets.
The closure is part of the city's reconstruction of Blair Street between John Nolen Drive and East Washington.
The project has reworked the intersection of Blair, Williamson and Wilson streets with John Nolen, adding safety improvements, new pavement and pedestrian lighting.
The project will be finished this fall, the city has said.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch a 2-year-old leopard get rescued after falling 80 feet into a well in India, a butterfly extinct since 1925 suddenly appeared outside pf London, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
At an Indian village, a team rushed to a well where a 2-year-old leopard fell 80 feet into the cold waters, struggling to stay afloat. Accordi…
Mysterious sightings of an extremely rare butterfly have sparked excitement among enthusiasts.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires shrouded New York in a record-breaking apocalyptic smog Wednesday as cities along the US East Coast issued air q…
With gang violence plaguing the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, recent weeks have the rise of a group of vigilantes, taking the law into th…
A pill has been shown to halve the risk of death from a certain type of lung cancer when taken daily after surgery to remove the tumor, accord…
Apple unveiled its first new product since the Apple Watch in 2015. The Vision Pro VR headset lets users blend augmented reality with everyday…
Paris hopes that by the 2024 Olympics the Seine river will be completely swimmable. The idea is not completely outrageous, it was done at the …
Conservationists in Australia successfully freed a humpback whale found in distress after being caught in shark nets off the Gold Coast.
The collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and the emptying of its reservoir on the Dnieper River has added insult to injury to the region…
A long trek across the desert of northeastern Niger brings visitors to one of the most astonishing and rewarding sights in the Sahel: fortifie…
Some frogs wear bright colors to indicate they are of an extremely poisonous variety, but now they’re being outfitted with pants for science! …
Just as moving as watching a baby take its first steps is this footage of these critically endangered tiger cubs taking their first swim. At t…