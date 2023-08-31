One of the upsides to summer ending is that it means the impending end to construction season as well.

Madison's engineering site lists more than 30 planned road construction projects, with 15 in the construction phase. Those include significant projects such as the one that has closed Atwood Avenue, making travel to the Olbrich Botanical Gardens or the Biergarten at Olbrich Park difficult. University Avenue has slowed to a crawl at times because of lane closures.

The Wisconsin State Journal checked the progress of major projects. Here are the status updates.

Atwood Avenue

The substantial Atwood Avenue project, which encompasses the area from South Fair Oaks Avenue to Cottage Grove Road on the East Side near the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, a major metropolitan region, is charging ahead since it started earlier this year. The development will introduce improved bike paths, pedestrian road crossings, sidewalks, a parking lot, new traffic signals and more.

The project should be completed by November, except for the addition of street lights because of supply disruptions in steel, said Andy Zwieg, principal engineer for Public Works section of the City of Madison engineering division.

But "a bit more work" still needs to be done before the weather moves into the fall, he added. Work on the pedestrian bridge at Starkweather Creek is proceeding this week.

Two-way traffic between Walter Street and Fair Oaks Avenue will open Friday night, even as crews continue to work there. On the lake side of Atwood Avenue from Cottage Grove Road to Walter Street, however, traffic will be confined to a single inbound lane toward Downtown, starting in September.

University Avenue

The University Avenue project, which began more than a year ago, is expected to be finished in the spring of 2024, a change from the prior anticipated completion date of November 2023, said Madison Engineering Division City Engineer Jim Wolfe. But the traffic signals at University Bay Drive and Marshall Court will likely be activated by the end of the month as the city shifts into stage four of the project.

The construction spans the highly populated areas of Shorewood Boulevard and Hill Street to University Bay Drive and Farley Avenue. The project includes pavement, curb and gutter reconstructions in the area, a new pedestrian and bike overpass on University Bay Drive, a larger sidewalk along University Avenue and the addition of a storm sewer pipe, all coordinated with the city's ongoing bus transit updates.

The project has caused periodic lane, sidewalk and bike path closures and drawn criticism for posing possible safety risks to the public. This week's work includes grading and asphalt paving on the intersections of University Bay Drive and Farley Ave, Marshall Court and Ridge Street and Shorewood Boulevard and Hill Street.

In July, severe thunderstorms caused floodwaters to accumulate on University Avenue, causing one person to report being stuck in their car near the construction site. No injuries were reported.

"Unfortunately, this area has historically flooded, primarily due to the topography, and the new large storm sewer that was installed with this project will provide some relief," Wolfe said. This storm sewer — which is 8 feet wide in diameter — has been one of the leading factors contributing to project delays.

"There was almost 3,000 feet of this very large pipe to install, which was challenging," he said.

Crews still need to complete the utility and roadway work on the south side of University Avenue, a phase that will likely begin by the end of this week or early next week, he said.

The project is being coordinated with the city's plans for Bus Rapid Transit.

Wilson and Broom streets

The Wilson Street West and Broom Street South project is expected to all be complete by the end of October, Wolfe said.

The project stretches over West Wilson Street and South Broom Street and will better the area's curbs, pavement and sidewalks. In addition, the sewage system will be replaced to accommodate the new street configuration.

The street restoration, storm sewer addition on Wilson Street and railroad coordination to replace the crossing surface on Broom Street still need to be realized, Wolfe said.

Other projects

The Blair Street South project, covering John Nolen Drive to East Avenue, will feature safety improvements at the Wilson Street and Williamson Street intersection, pavement replacements and sanitary sewer work. A path crossing over John Nolen Drive will also be added. The project is "essentially complete," Wolfe said.

The outstanding development on the area are due to other projects, including the BRT and city resurfacing initiatives.

The Felland Road reconstruction is now complete, said City of Madison Engineering Division Public Works Engineer Aaron Canton.

Finally, the Hammersley Road resurfacing is "still in progress" and will be done in October of this year, Canton said.

The City of Madison regularly provides updates on its construction projects on its website: cityofmadison.com/engineering/projects.

