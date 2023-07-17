Highway 73 in Deerfield will be closed for the next week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.
The closure of Highway 73 will be between Shaul Lane and North Street in Deerfield fropm Monday through Sunday for roadway excavation, DOT said in a statement.
The posted detour route will utilize Highway 12/18, Interstate 39/90, and Interstate 94.
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
