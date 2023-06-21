The intersection of South Blair Street, East Wilson Street, Williamson Street and John Nolen Drive will have overnight lane closures for three consecutive nights, starting Wednesday night and continuing through Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson for the city of Madison's traffic engineering department.

The closures at the so-called "hairball intersection" will be from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. to complete the concrete joint sealing.

Only right turns will be allowed at the intersection. The left turn from Williamson Street to John Nolen Drive will also be maintained.

Metro Transit buses will be flagged through the intersection and remain active as normal during these closures, the city said. Bike and pedestrian movements will also be maintained.

The city did a lot of work on the intersection in 2019 and again starting last year in an effort to detangle it and make it safer for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.