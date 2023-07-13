The Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to slow down on the roads as its officers are seeing egregious rates of speeding on major freeways.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in a statement that his officers have stopped a significant number of people driving more than 90 miles an hour on Highway 151, with some going as fast as 140.

While the statement didn't elaborate on where along Highway 151 officers are seeing speeding, areas of the roadway near Sun Prairie heading north has a speed limit between 55 and 70 miles an hour, and Highway 18/151 bending south of Verona and going west toward Iowa County is posted at 65 miles an hour.

Officers are seeing the high rates of speed during patrols funded by traffic enforcement grants. At least two drivers, one going 125 miles an hour and the other going 140, did not stop for police.

“Excessive speed is one of the primary factors in deadly and serious injury crashes. I travel these same roads with my family every day, and as your Sheriff, I want to send a strong message that this blatant disregard for safety and the law won’t be tolerated,” Barrett said.

