There will be a lane closure for pavement maintenance on the westbound Beltline between West Broadway and John Nolen Drive on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.
The work also will mean that the West Broadway on-ramp to the Beltline will be closed from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, DOT said.
DOT asks drivers to reduce speeds and be alert for workers in the area.
Photos: Beltline bike bridge construction
A graceful bridge spanning the Beltline is drawing plenty of ooohhhs and aaahhhs on Thursday, but the same reaction was elicited early in the morning when the bridge was hoisted into place. Two 150,000-pound spans of the Cannonball Path bridge went up onto supports overnight in a project that closed the Beltline for about seven hours. The 16-foot-wide steel bridge will get a bicycle and pedestrian-friendly surface, but it won't be ready for business until two more steel bridge spans are installed at each end, going over frontage roads on either side of the Beltline. The overpass is a key component to the Cannonball Path, a trail that will eventually run 4 1/2 miles from Fitchburg to Downtown Madison.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.