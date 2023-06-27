Photos: Beltline bike bridge construction

A graceful bridge spanning the Beltline is drawing plenty of ooohhhs and aaahhhs on Thursday, but the same reaction was elicited early in the morning when the bridge was hoisted into place. Two 150,000-pound spans of the Cannonball Path bridge went up onto supports overnight in a project that closed the Beltline for about seven hours. The 16-foot-wide steel bridge will get a bicycle and pedestrian-friendly surface, but it won't be ready for business until two more steel bridge spans are installed at each end, going over frontage roads on either side of the Beltline. The overpass is a key component to the Cannonball Path, a trail that will eventually run 4 1/2 miles from Fitchburg to Downtown Madison.