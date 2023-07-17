Peak travel times and crashes both decreased in the first year of the Beltline flex lane, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.

The flex lane opened on July 13, 2022 on a 10-mile stretch of the Beltline (Highway 12/18) between Whitney Way and the Interstate 39/90 interchange, and data shows that travel times have decreased up to 45% during peak hours, DOT said.

The flex lane is operational during rush hour, which is generally from 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

And the preliminary analysis of crash data indicates more than a 20% decrease in total crashes along the Beltline for the first year of the flex lane compared to pre-pandemic conditions, DOT said.

“Data is showing what drivers are witnessing firsthand — the flex lane is making travel on the Beltline more efficient and reliable,” DOT Secretary Craig Thompson said in a statement. “It’s saving drivers time compared to sitting in traffic backups. We are proud of this strategic investment to improve the daily life for commuters, regional traffic and visitors.”

DOT is in the middle of studying potential future improvements to the Beltline and examining all modes of transportation connected to the Beltline. That includes potential enhancements to transit, bicycle and pedestrian facilities.