A portion of Atwood Avenue fully closed Monday for about the next month, the city of Madison said.

The closure in both directions between Fair Oaks Avenue and Sugar Avenue is the final phase of the reconstruction of Atwood Avenue.

Two-way traffic will be maintained on Atwood between Walter Street and Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

The work includes the installation of water main, sanitary and storm sewers, with crews working 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

No access will be permitted to Atwood from Fair Oaks Avenue or Oakridge Avenue/Sugar Avenue. Residents can use Ludington Avenue, Welch Avenue, Center Avenue or Garrison Avenue to access their properties.

During the closure, driveways may not be accessible at certain times. Affected residents can park on the adjacent streets during these times and will be notified ahead of driveway impacts.

More information is available at the project page on the city Engineering Department site.