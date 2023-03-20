A suspect is in custody after a shooting injured one person at MSI Auto Sales, 3012 Parmenter St., Monday afternoon in Middleton, according to Middleton Police and local TV reports.
The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand said.
According to Hellenbrand, police were called just after 1:30 p.m. and arrived to find a victim in the parking lot. They believe the shooting was part of a dispute, an isolated incident, and members of the public were not in danger.
What are the health impacts of daylight saving time? Dr. Mike Cirigliano explains on Good Day Seattle.
By about 4 p.m., local TV stations had reported that a suspect was in custody.
Hellenbrand did not provide any identifying information about the suspect or the victim.
Jeff Jackson, who lives half a block from MSI Autos and is running unopposed for Middleton’s City Council, said public safety is an issue the city needs additional resources to tackle.
Jackson has spoken in favor of adding more police officers to the city.
“There is an issue with crime is slowly creeping its way into Middleton,” he said. “Crime is like a snake. And it’s made its way from Chicago, it slowly creeped into Madison and is coming into Middleton, and we need to get proactive.”
Photos: T.Wall's Covered Bridge gated apartment development in Windsor
Windsor development
The main entrance to this apartment building at Covered Bridge Residences in Windsor was built to resemble a grain bin and to honor the community's agrarian culture.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Windsor development
The construction of Covered Bridge Residences continues in Windsor.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Windsor development
Terrence Wall has been developing housing for over 30 years. One of his latest projects will add 364 apartments to Windsor, which became a village in 2015.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Windsor development
The apartments at Covered Bridge Residences in Windsor range from $1,200 to $1,300 for a studio to $2,360 to $2,670 for a three-bedroom unit.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Windsor development
Workers prepare to paint a logo on the side of a silo at Covered Bridge Residences, a $60 million apartment development in Windsor by T. Wall Enterprises. The first 91-unit building is scheduled to open in February, with three more buildings and a clubhouse planned.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Windsor development
The road leading into Covered Bridge Residences in Windsor will be security controlled, making it one of the few such apartment developments in the state.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Windsor development
Terrence Wall stands on the balcony of one of the 91 apartments in a building scheduled to be completed in February in Windsor. Three other buildings are planned, which would create a total of 364 apartments in the Covered Bridge Residences just east of Highway 51.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Windsor development
Terrence Wall walks through one of the apartments under construction at Covered Bridge Residences in Windsor. The 91-unit building is scheduled to open in February.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Windsor development
Terrence Wall's Covered Bridge Residences is seen in the distance and is adjacent to Bear Tree Farms Community, a single-family housing development in Windsor.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Windsor development
Bear Tree Farms Community is a large single family housing development adjacent to Covered bridge Residences in Windsor. The project includes hundreds of homes, a 22-acre park and walking and bicycle paths.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Windsor development
Workers pour cement for a sidewalk leading up to a new home in Bear Tree Farms Community.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Windsor development
Some of the new homes in the Bear tree Farms Community in Windsor.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Windsor development
These condominiums are actually in DeForest but across the street from Covered Bridge Residences in Windsor.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!