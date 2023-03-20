A suspect is in custody after a shooting injured one person at MSI Auto Sales, 3012 Parmenter St., Monday afternoon in Middleton, according to Middleton Police and local TV reports.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand said.

According to Hellenbrand, police were called just after 1:30 p.m. and arrived to find a victim in the parking lot. They believe the shooting was part of a dispute, an isolated incident, and members of the public were not in danger.

By about 4 p.m., local TV stations had reported that a suspect was in custody.

Hellenbrand did not provide any identifying information about the suspect or the victim.

Jeff Jackson, who lives half a block from MSI Autos and is running unopposed for Middleton’s City Council, said public safety is an issue the city needs additional resources to tackle.

Jackson has spoken in favor of adding more police officers to the city.

“There is an issue with crime is slowly creeping its way into Middleton,” he said. “Crime is like a snake. And it’s made its way from Chicago, it slowly creeped into Madison and is coming into Middleton, and we need to get proactive.”

