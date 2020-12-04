 Skip to main content
Wisconsin says wolf season will be held next November
alert

Wisconsin says wolf season will be held next November

Wolves Great Lakes

This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf. 

 GARY KRAMER, U.S. FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE VIA AP

MADISON — Wisconsin will resume its wolf season next November after the animal is dropped from the federal endangered species list, the state announced Friday.

The Department of Natural Resources said wolf season will begin Nov. 6. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced last month that it would delist gray wolves, citing thriving populations in the western Great Lakes region, Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest.

Wisconsin law called for annual hunting and trapping seasons to resume if and when the wolf lost federal protection.

The DNR said Wisconsin has at least 1,034 wolves, mostly in the northern third and central forest region of the state. The agency promised to "work collaboratively and transparently" to create a new wolf management plan that sustains the population.

Wolves were wiped out across most of the U.S. by the 1930s under government-sponsored poisoning and trapping campaigns. A remnant population in the western Great Lakes region has since expanded to some 4,400 animals in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

