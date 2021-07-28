Wisconsin court nixes new trial for ‘Making a Murderer’ subject Steven Avery

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Court of Appeal on Wednesday rejected a request by “Making a Murderer” subject Steven Avery to hold a hearing on new evidence that he wanted to present for a new trial.

Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach, a case that became the focus of a popular Netflix series whose creators raised questions about the convictions of Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey.

Avery attorney Kathleen Zellner asked the court to consider claims ranging from insufficient scientific evidence to ineffective trial counsel. That request had been rejected in 2017 without a hearing and Avery, in his latest appeal, had asked for a hearing or new trial to consider the evidence.

But the appellate court denied the request, ruling unanimously that the motions were insufficient to entitle Avery to a hearing or new trial and that the lower court correctly denied his request.

Avery's attorney, Kathleen Zellner, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.