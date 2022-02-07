Watch now: Wisconsin couple who won $316.3 million identified

A Brown County couple have claimed the winning $316.3 million Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay this year, the Wisconsin Lottery said Monday.

Tammy and Cliff Webster, of Oneida, split the $632.6 million jackpot with another winner who bought a ticket in California. It was the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

"It was one of the happiest moments of my life," Cliff Webster said in a video released by Wisconsin Lottery.

"Anybody could win," Tammy Webster said. "Just be thankful for what you have and be happy, and maybe good things will come, because it came for us."

The Websters opted to take the cash option of $225.1 million rather than annual payments. After federal taxes of $54 million and state taxes of $17.2 million, their final take home amount is $153.9 million, the lottery said.

The Websters are Native Americans. Tammy is part Oneida and part Sioux, and Cliff is Oneida. Both are members of the Oneida Nation.

The ticket was sold at Jackson Pointe Citgo in Green Bay earlier this year. It had winning numbers of 6, 14, 25, 33, 46, Powerball 17 from the Jan. 5 draw.