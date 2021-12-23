Watch now: I-94 re-opens after dozens of vehicles involved in western Wisconsin crashes

OSSEO, Wis. — Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin finally re-opened Thursday night after dozens of vehicles were involved in multiple crashes in the morning.

The State Patrol said in a statement that freezing rain early Thursday morning left the interstate between Menomonie and Black River Falls icy.

About 5:45 a.m. a semi-trailer apparently slid in the median near Hixton and caught fire with two cars underneath it. Other crashes and run-offs occurred around the semi-trailer.

No one was seriously hurt, but the crashes forced authorities to close both the eastbound and westbound lanes for hours.

By Thursday night, I-94 was open with one lane in each direction, and the scene was expected to be cleared overnight with both lanes re-opened.

WITI-TV initially reported more than 100 vehicles were involved in a pile-up but State Patrol Lt. Tim Weiberg told Wisconsin Public Radio the number was closer to 40.

Occupants of the vehicles involved in the crashes were transported by bus to an alternate safe location.