 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
Watch now: I-94 re-opens after dozens of vehicles involved in western Wisconsin crashes
0 Comments
alert top story

Watch now: I-94 re-opens after dozens of vehicles involved in western Wisconsin crashes

  • 0

OSSEO, Wis. — Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin finally re-opened Thursday night after dozens of vehicles were involved in multiple crashes in the morning.

The State Patrol said in a statement that freezing rain early Thursday morning left the interstate between Menomonie and Black River Falls icy.

Crash

This photo provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol shows a massive crash in Jackson County on Thursday. 

About 5:45 a.m. a semi-trailer apparently slid in the median near Hixton and caught fire with two cars underneath it. Other crashes and run-offs occurred around the semi-trailer.

No one was seriously hurt, but the crashes forced authorities to close both the eastbound and westbound lanes for hours.

Crash

This photo provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol shows a massive crash in Jackson County on Thursday. 

By Thursday night, I-94 was open with one lane in each direction, and the scene was expected to be cleared overnight with both lanes re-opened.

WITI-TV initially reported more than 100 vehicles were involved in a pile-up but State Patrol Lt. Tim Weiberg told Wisconsin Public Radio the number was closer to 40.

Crash

This photo provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol shows a massive crash in Jackson County on Thursday. 

Occupants of the vehicles involved in the crashes were transported by bus to an alternate safe location.

The Technical Reconstruction Unit from the State Patrol mapped and photographed the scene on the ground and air using drones.

Crash

This screenshot from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation travel conditions map shows stopped traffic in Jackson County. 
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Holiday travelers brave long lines and an ongoing pandemic to see loved ones

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics