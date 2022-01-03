Robber kills 16-year-old in Milwaukee Burger King drive-through

This image from the Milwaukee Police Department shows a suspect's vehicle in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Milwaukee Burger King worker.
PROVIDED PHOTO
ASSOCIATED PRESS
MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old Milwaukee Burger King worker is dead after someone apparently shot her through the drive-thru window.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Niesha Harris-Brazell was shot about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police released surveillance footage Monday that shows the suspect leaning into the drive-thru window from a Chevrolet Impala holding a gun. Investigators believe the shooting was part of a robbery.
The shooter remains at large.
This image from the Milwaukee Police Department shows a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Milwaukee Burger King worker.
PROVIDED PHOTO
The suspect is described as an African American male with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and was armed with a handgun. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.
Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the shooting a "horrible tragedy." He said Harris-Brazell appeared to be a hard-working teenager with a bright future.
