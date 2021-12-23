More than 100 vehicles involved in western Wisconsin interstate pile-up

OSSEO, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out a massive crash on Interstate 94.
WITI-TV reported the crash occurred Thursday morning in Jackson County south of Osseo. More than 100 vehicles were involved.
The Wisconsin State Patrol reported no fatalities or injuries. In a statement, the agency said freezing rain caused icy road conditions and multiple crashes along the I-94 corridor from Menomonie to Black River Falls.
Around 5:45 a.m., state patrol and several emergency agencies responded to a multiple-vehicle crash, where they found a semi unit in the median on fire with two passenger vehicles underneath.
Several secondary crashes and run-offs occurred in the general vicinity. Passengers of these vehicles were being transported by bus to an alternate safe location. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 are closed and a re-route has been established.
The State Patrol's Eau Claire post tweeted early Thursday morning that freezing rain had left roads icy and hazardous.
