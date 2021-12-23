More than 100 vehicles involved in western Wisconsin interstate pile-up

OSSEO, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out a massive crash on Interstate 94.

WITI-TV reported the crash occurred Thursday morning in Jackson County south of Osseo. More than 100 vehicles were involved.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reported no fatalities or injuries. In a statement, the agency said freezing rain caused icy road conditions and multiple crashes along the I-94 corridor from Menomonie to Black River Falls.

Around 5:45 a.m., state patrol and several emergency agencies responded to a multiple-vehicle crash, where they found a semi unit in the median on fire with two passenger vehicles underneath.

Several secondary crashes and run-offs occurred in the general vicinity. Passengers of these vehicles were being transported by bus to an alternate safe location. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 are closed and a re-route has been established.

The State Patrol's Eau Claire post tweeted early Thursday morning that freezing rain had left roads icy and hazardous.

This story will be updated when more information is available.