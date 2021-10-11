Minnesota halts deer importation, movement within state

Minnesota imposed an emergency order Monday blocking the importation and movement of deer into and within the state to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease from deer farms and protect the state's wild deer herd.

"This disease poses a clear, immediate and serious threat to Minnesota's wild deer, and these actions reflect what's at stake," Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a news release.

The decision came after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported last month that a Wisconsin deer farm where the disease was detected sold nearly 400 deer to 40 farms across seven states, including Minnesota, in the past five years.

The Minnesota DNR said it learned Sept. 27 that Minnesota farms received five deer from the Wisconsin farm.

A farm in Stillwater received two of the deer in 2016. That farm has since closed and the deer were shipped back to Wisconsin in 2019.

The other three deer went a farm in Clear Lake in 2017. That farm is still active. Two of those deer were killed earlier this year and tested negative for CWD. The third deer is still alive and the owner is waiting for payment before killing and testing the deer for disease, the DNR said. That farm remains under quarantine.