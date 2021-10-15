Lawsuit over Kenosha shootings: Police enabled armed militia

Regardless, police welcomed them, allowing them to patrol the streets with their guns after curfew. One officer told the militia "we appreciate you guys," according to the lawsuit. Police later funneled protestors toward the militia, telling members they could take care of them, the lawsuit alleges.

Numerous officers saw Rittenhouse before and after the shootings but never asked him for identification, detained him or disarmed him, and let him walk past them even though people were yelling that he had shot people and he still had his rifle slung over his chest, according to the lawsuit.

"If a Black person had approached police with an assault rifle, offering to patrol the streets with the police, he most likely would have been shot dead," the lawsuit said. "If a Black child had shot three citizens with an assault rifle and was seen walking away from the scene of the shooting with the assault rifle in hand, while other citizens yelled he was an active shooter, he would have been shot dead."

The lawsuit alleges Kenosha police, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and the city committed multiple constitutional violations, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, equal protection and free speech violations, and failure to intervene. The filing seeks unspecified damages.