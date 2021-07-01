 Skip to main content
Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case
alert

Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case

Slender Man

In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo, Anissa Weier, one of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with a fictional horror character named Slender Man, is led into Court for her sentencing hearing, in Waukesha, Wis. 

 Michael Sears/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP

A Wisconsin judge on Thursday ordered the release of a woman convicted of stabbing her classmate to please the Slender Man character in 2014.

Nineteen-year-old Anissa Weier asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren this year to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, arguing she was no longer a threat to anyone.

Bohren agreed during a hearing Thursday, though she won't be released immediately. Bohren ordered the state to prepare a release plan. He gave state officials 60 days. Meanwhile, Weier will return to the mental health facility. A hearing is set for Sept. Sept. 10.

Weier and her friend Morgan Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner into a Waukesha park in May 2014 following a sleepover. Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times as Weier encouraged Geyser to inflict the injuries. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Leutner barely survived her wounds.

Bohren sentenced Weier in December 2017 to 25 years at Winnebago. Geyser is serving a maximum 40-year-old sentence at a mental health facility.

