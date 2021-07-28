Judge finds probable cause to charge Wisconsin cop in death

Mensah's attorney Jonathan Cermele criticized the decision and said Yamahiro heard evidence "from one side and one side only."

"We weren't able to be involved, we weren't able to cross-examine or provide witnesses," he said. "The judge made a call on a very limited amount of evidence."

It will be up to the special prosecutor to decide whether to file charges, said Motley, the Anderson family attorney. But she was confident that the evidence and record created by the judge is clear.

"I can't see any lawyer not criminally charging Joseph Mensa," she said.

Anderson was the second of three people Mensah shot to death during a five-year stint with the Wauwatosa Police Department. Prosecutors cleared him of criminal wrongdoing in each case.

Anderson's family asked Yamahiro to review that case under an obscure state law that allows judges to directly question witnesses and decide whether probable cause exists to bring charges in what's known as a John Doe proceeding. At least six other states have similar statutory provisions, but attorneys say the process is rarely used in Wisconsin.