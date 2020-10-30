 Skip to main content
Illinois judge OKs extradition of Rittenhouse to Wisconsin
Illinois judge OKs extradition of Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

WAUKEGAN — An Illinois judge on Friday ordered the extradition of a 17-year-old accused in the fatal shooting of two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin. 

The ruling in Kyle Rittenhouse's case came after a hearing at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, Illinois. Defense lawyers sought to persuade Judge Paul Novak to block their client's transfer to Wisconsin to face homicide charges.

Lake County Judge Paul Novak listens to defense attorney John Pierce during an extradition hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot in August by police in Kenosha, Wis. 

Rittenhouse's attorneys argued he acted in self-defense on Aug. 25 when he opened fire during unrest after the shooting of an Black man by a white police officer in Kenosha. They said the charges are politically motivated and that extraditing the teenager would violate his constitutional rights.

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, looks at as he listens to defense attorney John Pierce during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. 

Lake County prosecutors have said those arguments were irrelevant on the question of extradition and that it's the role of a Wisconsin judge, not one in Illinois, to decide whether there are sufficient grounds for charges.

Kyle Rittenhouse's mother Wendy Rittenhouse stands up after an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

In Wisconsin, Rittenhouse faces first-degree intentional homicide for fatally shooting two protesters, which carries a life prison sentence. He is also charged with attempted intentional homicide in the wounding of a third protester.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

