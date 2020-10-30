Illinois judge OKs extradition of Kyle Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

Novak dismissed that argument, saying in his ruling that Rittenhouse's lawyers had offered no evidence that a magistrate judge did not review the charges.

"Even if this court were to find the complaint (was) not made before a magistrate … Rittenhouse's argument would still fail," he wrote. The warrant signed by Pritzker, he said, "satisfies all the requirements."

The most serious charge Rittenhouse faces in Wisconsin is first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life prison sentence. He is also charged with attempted intentional homicide in the wounding of a third protester, as well as a misdemeanor charge of underage firearm possession. His lawyers have argued he was acting in self-defense.

Rittenhouse and the man he allegedly injured are white, as were the two men who were killed.

A day after the shooting, Rittenhouse surrendered to police in his Illinois hometown of Antioch, some 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Kenosha.

According to prosecutors and court documents, Rittenhouse killed 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum, of Kenosha, after Rosenbaum threw a plastic bag at Rittenhouse, missing him, and tried to wrestle his rifle away.