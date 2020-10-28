Trump returning to Wisconsin for third time in a week with visit to Green Bay

MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump planned to hold a rally in Green Bay on Friday, marking his third stop in a week to Wisconsin as part of a final push from both sides to capture the key swing state.

Democrat Joe Biden is also scheduled to campaign in Wisconsin on Friday, but he has not said where.

Trump on Wednesday announced the Friday stop in Wisconsin, a state he won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. The Green Bay media market is a key part of the state for Trump where he needs to perform well to counter Democratic strongholds in Milwaukee and Dane counties.

Vice President Mike Pence plans to hold a rally in central Wisconsin on Wednesday. Pence was slated to appear at an airport in Mosinee, which is near Wausau, and where Trump also campaigned last month.

Trump held a rally in the La Crosse area on Tuesday and was in the conservative Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Saturday.

A Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday showed Biden with a 5-point lead over Trump among likely voters, 48% to 43%. Since May, Biden has held a 5-point lead over Trump, plus or minus 1 point, in the poll.