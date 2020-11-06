Sen. Ron Johnson says half of country won't accept a Biden win

MADISON, Wis. — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, said Friday that half the country will not accept the outcome of the presidential election if Democrat Joe Biden wins.

Johnson, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, also refused to say if he thought the election was legitimate, while admitting he had no proof of any illegal activity.

"It's very unfortunate that no matter who wins, the other half of America is not going to view this as a particularly legitimate election," Johnson said on WTMJ-AM. "That's a real problem. I'm not saying it's legitimate or not. I'm saying this process has been set up where people are not going to view it as legitimate. And that's a real problem."

Johnson said there has "always been some voter fraud that the mainstream media and unfortunately, many officials just simply ignore." He offered no examples and his spokesman did not immediately respond when asked to provide some.

"I'm not alleging anything because I have no proof," Johnson said. "All I'm saying is there are enough irregularities" to raise concerns.

Broadly speaking, voter fraud has proved exceedingly rare. The Brennan Center for Justice in 2017 ranked the risk of ballot fraud at 0.00004% to 0.0009%, based on studies of past elections.