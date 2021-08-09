8 things to know on Wisconsin Republican's election subpoenas

WHAT DOES VOS THINK ABOUT THE SUBPOENAS?

Vos has yet to comment publicly about Brandtjen's move; his spokeswoman didn't return messages Friday or Monday. However, he said in July that he wasn't sure what a forensic audit would prove. Most important, he wouldn't commit to providing Brandtjen any money to hire technical reviewers. His stance has angered the state GOP's far-right wing. Hundreds of conservatives held a rally outside the state Capitol on Friday to celebrate the subpoenas, with people holding signs demanding Vos' ouster.

WILL THE CLERKS COMPLY WITH THE SUBPOENAS?

It's difficult to say. So far Brown County officials have said only that they're reviewing Brandtjen's demands. Milwaukee County's Christenson said Friday that the recount showed Trump lost, that Wisconsin elections are fair and that any further review would be a waste of taxpayer dollars. He didn't say whether he would comply with the subpoena, though, and didn't return messages Monday.

WOULD TURNING OVER VOTING EQUIPMENT CAUSE PROBLEMS HEADING INTO THE NEXT ELECTION CYCLE?