Former Minneapolis officer with knee to George Floyd's neck to be tried alone

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee to the neck of George Floyd for minutes will be tried separately from three other former officers accused in his death, according to scheduling orders filed Tuesday.

Derek Chauvin will stand trial alone in March due to the coronavirus pandemic while the other three former officers will be tried together in the summer, according to the orders filed in Hennepin County District Court.

Judge Peter Cahill cited the limitations of physical space during the coronavirus pandemic for his order to split the defendants' trials. It is "impossible to comply with COVID-19 physical restrictions" given how many lawyers and support personnel that four defendants say would be present, Cahill wrote.

Last week, prosecutors asked Cahill to postpone the March 8 trial to June 7 to reduce public health risks associated with COVID-19. In his order Tuesday, the judge wrote that while the pandemic situation may be greatly improved by June, "the Court is not so optimistic given news reports detailing problems with the vaccine rollout."