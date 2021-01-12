 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Minneapolis officer with knee to George Floyd's neck to be tried alone
0 comments
alert

Former Minneapolis officer with knee to George Floyd's neck to be tried alone

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
George Floyd Investigation

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin, who held his knee to the neck of George Floyd for several minutes, will be tried separately from three other former officers accused in his death, according to scheduling orders filed Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. 

 Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee to the neck of George Floyd for minutes will be tried separately from three other former officers accused in his death, according to scheduling orders filed Tuesday.

Derek Chauvin will stand trial alone in March due to the coronavirus pandemic while the other three former officers will be tried together in the summer, according to the orders filed in Hennepin County District Court.

Judge Peter Cahill cited the limitations of physical space during the coronavirus pandemic for his order to split the defendants' trials. It is "impossible to comply with COVID-19 physical restrictions" given how many lawyers and support personnel that four defendants say would be present, Cahill wrote.

Last week, prosecutors asked Cahill to postpone the March 8 trial to June 7 to reduce public health risks associated with COVID-19. In his order Tuesday, the judge wrote that while the pandemic situation may be greatly improved by June, "the Court is not so optimistic given news reports detailing problems with the vaccine rollout."

Cahill cited a request from Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette after last week's hearing to reconsider having all four defendants tried in March due to space concerns. Barnette wrote that in his view that the courtroom could handle up to three defendants at once.

Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed face down on the street. Police were investigating whether Floyd used a counterfeit bill at a nearby store. In a video widely seen on social media, Floyd could be heard pleading with officers for air, saying he couldn't breathe.

Floyd's death sparked protests in Minneapolis and elsewhere and renewed calls for an end to police brutality and racial inequities.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. Former officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Defense attorneys had argued last year that the officers should be tried separately, since each officer might seek to diminish their own role in Floyd's arrest and death by pointing fingers at the other officers. Prosecutors had argued against dividing the trial, saying the evidence against all four is similar, the officers acted together and the public and witnesses should be spared the trauma of multiple trials.

Thao, Kueng and Lane are now scheduled to stand trial together beginning Aug. 23.

Who are they? WI children reported missing as of January 1

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Missing: Neil Engberg (WI)

Missing: Neil Engberg (WI)

  • Updated
  • 0

Neil Engberg, Age Now: 17, Missing: 12/20/2020. Missing From MADISON, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Dane County Sheriff's Offi…

Missing: Vera Fuller (WI)

Missing: Vera Fuller (WI)

  • Updated
  • 0

Vera Fuller, Age Now: 15, Missing: 10/24/2020. Missing From PORTAGE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Portage Police Department (…

Missing: Delisha Thames (WI)

Missing: Delisha Thames (WI)

  • Updated
  • 0

Delisha Thames, Age Now: 16, Missing: 10/24/2020. Missing From MILWAUKEE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Milwaukee Police Depar…

Missing: Kassandra Yang (WI)

Missing: Kassandra Yang (WI)

  • Updated
  • 0

Kassandra Yang, Age Now: 16, Missing: 11/26/2020. Missing From MERRILL, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Lincoln County Sheriff's…

Missing: Iasia Sawyer (WI)

Missing: Iasia Sawyer (WI)

  • Updated
  • 0

Iasia Sawyer, Age Now: 16, Missing: 11/04/2020. Missing From GLENDALE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Glendale Police Departmen…

Missing: Jenlee Feria (WI)

Missing: Jenlee Feria (WI)

  • Updated
  • 0

Jenlee Feria, Age Now: 16, Missing: 09/12/2020. Missing From MILWAUKEE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Milwaukee Police Departm…

Missing: Basim Abdullah (WI)

Missing: Basim Abdullah (WI)

  • Updated
  • 0

Basim Abdullah, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/04/2020. Missing From WAUSAU, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Everest Metropolitan Poli…

Missing: Jaylin Johnson (WI)

Missing: Jaylin Johnson (WI)

  • Updated
  • 0

Jaylin Johnson, Age Now: 17, Missing: 11/03/2020. Missing From BELOIT, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Beloit Police Department …

Missing: Sevastian Bolanos (WI)

Missing: Sevastian Bolanos (WI)

  • Updated
  • 0

Sevastian Bolanos, Age Now: 16, Missing: 10/25/2020. Missing From WITTENBERG, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Shawano County She…

Missing: Janitza Burgos (WI)

Missing: Janitza Burgos (WI)

  • Updated
  • 0

Janitza Burgos, Age Now: 15, Missing: 08/28/2020. Missing From MILWAUKEE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Milwaukee Police Depar…

Missing: Keelyn Ard (WI)

Missing: Keelyn Ard (WI)

  • Updated
  • 0

Keelyn Ard, Age Now: 15, Missing: 09/08/2020. Missing From MILWAUKEE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Milwaukee Police Departmen…

Missing: Kailee Ahola (WI)

Missing: Kailee Ahola (WI)

  • Updated
  • 0

Kailee Ahola, Age Now: 14, Missing: 09/28/2020. Missing From MILWAUKEE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: West Allis Police Depart…

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

No immediate ruling in request to delay trial in Floyd case
National News

No immediate ruling in request to delay trial in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota judge overseeing the case against four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd said Thursday that he would take under advisement a prosecution request to delay the trial by three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

The post-Alex Trebek era begins on 'Jeopardy'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics